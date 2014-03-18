Man Arrested for Assaulting His Mother

SHARPTOWN, Md.- A 26-year-old Sharptown man has been arrested following accusations that he assaulted his mother during an argument with her.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Jason Cantville attacked his mother inside a home in the 25000 block of State Street in Sharptown on Saturday.



Deputies said they noticed signs of injury to his mother during the investigation.



Cantville was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, and he is being held on a $3,000 bond.