Plans for Rebuilding of Topless Bar Continue

SMYRNA, Del.- The Fairway Inn Topless Bar in Smyrna is getting closer to reopening. The business was destroyed by a fire back in July and the Delaware State Fire Marshal says it was an arson.

Ashes from the fire remain but from those remains is new construction to rebuild it.

The owner of the bar, Willis Duckery, said he expects his business to be up and running within a few months.

"The process has been kind of frustrating at times," said Duckery. "The building that I'm building now replacing a building that was built in maybe in the 1930s there's a lot of updating code requirements."

It's been eight months since the fire destroyed the business. Although the State Fire Marshal's Office released a photo of the suspect, there has still been no arrest made in connection to the case. The case remains under investigation.

"We've run down a lot of leads that have turned out not to have enough information for an arrest warrant," said Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. "We're still working on it."

Although the arsonist has yet to be caught, it is not worrying Duckery or hindering his plans to rebuild.

"I took the precautions. There's no windows on the first floor at all. The whole building is going to be brick and steel on the inside," Duckery said. "This should never be able to happen again."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or call the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (302) 739-4447. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.

