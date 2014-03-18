Striking it Rich: Mega Millions v. March Madness

SALISBURY, Md.- Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot has now soared to $400 million. And if that is just not enough for you, how does a billion sound? That is what a perfect March Madness bracket will get you. WBOC's Corrina Pysa weighs the odds of striking it rich.

A piece of paper with a one dollar price tag, but a value that could be worth a whole lot more.

"$400 million sounds great," said Michael White of Salisbury. "You know, it would take care of a lot of issues in my life."

It is the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

"It would be great," remarked Lisa Reece. "It would be a wonderful surprise."

But good luck. You'll need it.

"The odds are extremely not in your favor," explained Mark Welsch of Salisbury's TGM Group LLC. "259 million to one."

The numbers are not deterring first time player Emily Berens.

"The chances might be slim, but I think that I'm super excited and you never know what could happen," Berens said.

What about taking a gamble on college hoops? A perfect bracket will make you a billionaire overnight.

Fill out a bracket totally at random, the odds aren't good -- one in 9.2 quintillion.

"That's a one with 18 zeros behind it," noted Welsch.

Throwing in a little NCAA basketball knowledge, the odds increase to one in 128 billion. So, strictly from an odds standpoint --

"Believe it or not, your odds are going to be better in the Mega Millions," Welsch said.

At the end of the day, Mega Millions, the bracket challenge – it is all entertainment, except for a very, very lucky few.

Your best bet?

"You're better off saving that money, putting it away in some type of retirement plan for your future," said Welsch.

Turning the odds in your favor, no luck needed.

The Mega Millions drawing is set for 11 p.m. Tuesday. If you want to fill out a bracket for Warren Buffet's Billion Dollar Bracket Contest, you have until Thursday before noon.