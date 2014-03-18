Worcester County Humane Society is in Trouble, Needs Help

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- With more than a hundred cats and more than 20 dogs, the Worcester County Humane Society is almost filled to capacity.



"Unfortunately because the amount of cats we have right now and the limited space, we are not able to take in more cats right now," said director of Worcester County Humane Society, Linda Lugo. "The number can be a little overwhelming."



Lugo is the new director of the no-kill shelter. She walked into a sticky situation. The shelter's finances are in the red, the adoption numbers are down and the former director stepped down after 37 years, which she made it clear her controversial resignation was not a voluntary act.



"We're no longer looking in the rear view mirror, we're looking out the windshield," said Lugo. "Because what's past is past. It's done. It's over. It's going to be fixed."



Lugo said she will have to pull strings to increase adoptions and bring in more revenue. It's a challenge she's willing to take.



"I'm so excited, I can't stand it," said Lugo. "I can't stand it. I wake up at night with ideas."



Those ideas include more fundraisers with hopes of getting their financial house in order after a tax report showed a long period of money troubles for the shelter; resulting in a deficit of close to $400,000.



Who's to blame for the financial mess has been a back-and-forth matter between former management and the shelter's board, but one thing is for certain.



"Anyone who wants to know where their money is going, call me," said Lugo.



Regardless, Lugo said the shelter is pushing ahead with what she calls the little shelter that can.