Investigation Continues into Md. Trooper-Involved Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.– Maryland State Police say they are continuing their investigation into a trooper-involved shooting which fatally wounded a man who struck and dragged a trooper with his car at the Salisbury Barrack on Tuesday night.

The suspect was identified as Winfield C. Fisher III, 32, of the 6100 block of Westbrooke Drive in Salisbury. Fisher was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center by emergency medical personnel from the Wicomico County Fire Department. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital. His body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

According to police, preliminary information indicates Fisher entered the Salisbury Barrack around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked the duty officer to check a vehicle repair made after receiving a safety equipment repair order. The duty officer went outside to the parking spaces in front of the barrack with Fisher.

Police said that moments later, the duty officer went back inside and requested the dispatcher to call for back up. As he returned to the vehicle, police said the dispatcher immediately contacted another trooper who had just left the barrack. That trooper returned to assist.

Details are preliminary but police said it is believed both troopers fired their department-issued pistols. The duty officer was found lying along the edge of the parking lot near the entrance to Route 13. He had sustained injuries consistent with being struck and/or dragged by a vehicle.

"The trooper that was there to assist the corporal did see the corporal was in a situation where he was in danger of his life. That's why he took the actions that he took," said Sgt. Marc Black of the Maryland State Police.



Fisher was found in his vehicle about 150 yards north of the barrack on Route 13. His vehicle had struck the center median guardrail on the northbound side of Route 13.



EMS personnel responded and transported the suspect and the duty officer to PRMC. Fisher was pronounced dead at the hospital. The duty officer has been treated and released.

MSP investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. State Police crime scene technicians processed the vehicle and the barrack parking lot for evidence. According to police, marijuana was recovered from Fisher's vehicle. Police continue to investigate what caused the escalation of the incident.

"It is really too early to say at this point in time. I can't tell you why he took the actions that he took. The only thing I can tell you is that the actions that he took put a trooper in danger and put him in fear for his life. He took the action he took to protect himself," said Sgt. Black.

Investigators from the MSP Homicide Unit responded and are conducting the investigation, which is procedure in police0involved shootings. They will be reviewing evidence developed in this investigation. Investigators will also present the Wicomico State's Attorney's Office with their completed investigation for review, which is also procedure in police-involved shootings.

The troopers involved in the incident were identified as Cpl. Anthony Meyers, a nine-year MSP veteran. The other trooper was identified as Trooper Jeffrey Wilkins, a three-year veteran of MSP. Both have been placed on routine administrative leave, which is procedure in police-involved shootings. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit will also be conducting an investigation.

A check of the Maryland Judiciary Case Search shows Fisher has a criminal history with several drug arrests in the last several years. In August 2012 he was convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and given a five year prison term with all but one year suspended. In May 2008, he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and given one year of supervised probation. And prior to that, in July 2000, he was convicted of possession of marijuana.