Md. Health Exchange Board Adopts Enrollment Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's health exchange board has adopted a plan to help people who have tried to enroll before the deadline at the end of the month but were unable to complete an application.

The board approved the plan Tuesday.

Maryland's online health exchange has been plagued with computer problems since its Oct. 1 debut.

Under the plan adopted by the board, consumers will be able to let the exchange know that they have started an application but have been unable to finish it.

The board says all state residents who call by March 31 will get a call and special assistance for enrollment for coverage that begins May 1.

The board says all four carriers offering medical plans in the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange are participating.