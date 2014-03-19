2 Winning Tickets in $400M Mega Millions Jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)- The holders of two lucky tickets sold states apart will split a $400 million Mega Millions jackpot, the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.



Numbers were drawn Tuesday, and lottery officials said Wednesday that winning tickets were sold in Florida and Maryland.



Florida's ticket was purchased at a Sunoco convenience store in Merritt Island on the Space Coast. The winner has 180 days to come forward. His or her name and city of residence will be released.



Television news vans lingered around the station Wednesday. Some neighbors were taken aback by the activity but say they're glad the winner may be a local.



Maryland's ticket was sold at Lady's Liquor in La Plata, south of Washington. The winner has 182 days to claim the prize and can remain anonymous.



Both retailers receive $100,000 commissions.