Fire Destroys Hebron Home

HEBRON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a late Wednesday morning fire that left a Hebron home in ruins.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at a two story home located at 400 N. Main St. A passerby reported the fire to 9-1-1.

"Oh my gosh, it was like literally engulfing the house, I've never seen that before," said Miesha Handy, the woman who called in the fire.



It took firefighters from the Hebron, Salisbury, Delmar and Mardela Springs fire departments approximately 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

Neighbors can't believe what happened..

"I'm pretty much in shock now," said next-door-neighbor Murela Hardy. "My sister called me right away because she was sitting with my daughter and told me the house next door was on fire."

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire is still under investigation but homeowner Donna Schetronpf believes someone set the blaze intentionally.

"Somebody was in the house," she said. "They said it started from the top room. Nobody occupies the upper interior of the house, nobody, I'm the only one there."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the State Fire Marshal's Office at (410) 713-3780.