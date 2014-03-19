Some People Concerned for Safety after Police Involved Shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.-Tuesday night's deadly shooting at Maryland State Police Barrack E in Salisbury is the third time in recent weeks where a police officer on Delmarva had to fire his gun at a suspect.





Early February, a Salisbury police officer shot and killed 25-year-old James L. Norris of Wilmington during a traffic stop on North Salisbury Boulevard.





Authorities said, Norris had a gun inside the car and fearing for his safety the officer fired.





Last week, a manhunt ended peacefully in Talbot County but not after police exchanged gunfire with 28-year-old Brooks Perry of Milford who they said ran from a traffic stop.





The three cases where police had no choice but to shoot had people asking why these incidents are happening.





"It's scary you know it's very scary," said Ishrat Khan who owns a convenience store and gas station adjacent to the barracks.





It's that same uneasy feeling that resonates with Tyrone Ennals of Salisbury.

"It is a concern, something needs to be done," Ennals said.





While Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis did not comment on Tuesday night's incident, he added that citizen concerns about police involved shootings are something that all officers are sensitive to.





"Every law enforcement chief and sheriff has a duty and responsibility to look at this case and say ok what can we change to make sure something like this doesn't happen again," Lewis said.