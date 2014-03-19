Ocean City Summer Carriage Rides Raise Safety Concerns

OCEAN CITY, Md.- You may see more horse-power on Coastal Highway when driving in Ocean City this summer. Randy Davis, of Salisbury, wants to saddle up his horses and take his boardwalk carriage rides to the streets.

"More business, means more money," said Davis, as he described the reasoning behind his proposal.

But not everyone's jumping onboard. Ocean City police have safety concerns. They worry the horses would have to cross busy intersections during the busiest time of year.

"I understand those concerns," said Davis. "We'll pay attention, it's all about response and being aware of your surroundings."

Davis said it's not him officers have to worry about; it's the people who horse-around and dart out in front of traffic.

"People think they can cross the road anywhere, you can't," said Davis.

Still, some business owners are skeptical.

"In the summer, there's 400,000 people and at certain points, all of them seem to be on Coastal Highway," said 'Tom,' of Ocean City.

Ocean City spokeswoman Lindsey O'Neal said last year, there were 26 pedestrian accidents. The year before: 44, and two of them deadly.

Davis will present his proposal to the police commission April 14th.