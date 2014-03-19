DSP Investigate Second Bank Robbery at Claymont Bank

CLAYMONT, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at a PNC Bank in Claymont.





State Police say around 11:30 Wednesday morning, two masked men walked into the PNC Bank on Naamans Road. Police say one man pointed a handgun at two tellers while the other man took money from the tellers' cash drawers. The two men then fled the scene.





This is the second time in the past week this bank was robbed. No one was injured in this most recent robbery. The suspects are described as two masked men, one approximately 5-foot-8 and thin build, and the other approximately 5-foot-6 and thin build.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-834-2630 extension 6. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS-3333 or by sending an anonymous tip by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."