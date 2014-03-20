Del. Bill Revises Child Placement Law

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware House members are set to vote on a bill revising laws regarding the placement of children in state custody.

The bill to be voted on Thursday strikes a provision in the current law that requires the consent of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families for the placement of a child in a non-relative's home.

The legislation would make the children's department's assessment of the proposed placement simply a factor for a Family Court judge to consider.

It makes clear that the Family Court has the final authority to determine whether or not the placement is appropriate.