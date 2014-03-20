Power Outages in Western Sussex County Thursday

SEAFORD, Del.- Delmarva Power reports on its website that about 2,000 customers are without power in western Sussex County Thursday morning.

On the company's website, it shows that one outage is north of Seaford with about 1,300 people without power. The second outage is listed as just south of Blades, listing that over 1,600 people have no electricity.

Delmarva Power reports the first outage, north of Seaford, happened around 5:30 a.m. and the second, south of Blades, happened around 7 a.m.

The power company says both outages are under evaluation and power should be restored around 1 p.m.

