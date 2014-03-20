Spring Here and Delmarvans Are Happy

DOVER, Del.- It's been a long winter on Delmarva. From freezing temperatures to all of the snow, it's been a brutal few months. But spring is finally here and people across the peninsula were excited.



"Two words: Cabin Fever," said Mitchell Handberry of Dover describing how he felt about spring being here. "I'm out!"



"Thank God," said Guango Correa of Dover. "Those last three weeks were cold, snow and everything. But thank God it's here now."



Some people spent the first day of spring doing things they couldn't during the cold winter months.



We found Ronnell Smith of Dover out fishing at Moore's Lake. He was thrilled to be out fishing on the nice day.



"It feels really good," said Smith. "I came out here before and it was really cold and my fingers were freezing and everything so it feels really good."



The first day of spring for many was great. They are just hoping the nice weather is here to stay.