House Fire Ruled Accidental

BIVALVE, Md- The State Fire Marshal ruled a mobile home fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.



Fire investigators said it broke out around 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the 3000 block of Texas Road.



According to officials, the fire in the 10x60 wood-framed mobile home caused about $5,000 in damages to the structure and another $2,000 in damages to the contents.



Authorities said the flames started in a concealed wall space of the bedroom and was discovered by a neighbor.



The one-alarm blaze took 15 firefighters about 10 minutes to get under control.