Md. Senate Passes Distracted Driving Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to increase penalties for distracted driving.

The Senate passed the bill 46-0 on Thursday. The new penalties would apply to people who cause serious accidents while text messaging on hand-held cellphones.

Sen. Roger Manno, D-Montgomery, is sponsoring the measure. It would impose a three-year prison sentence, plus a fine of up to $5,000 on a driver whose texting on a hand-held phone causes an accident resulting in serious injury or death.

The measure is known as Jake's Law, in honor of 5-year-old Jake Owen, who was killed in a crash in 2011.

The House of Delegates has passed a separate bill.