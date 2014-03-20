Police Bust up Massive Fight at Dover Downs Early Thursday

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Three people are under arrest after a massive fight at Dover Downs Casino. Police responded to the casino a little before 1 AM Thursday.



Police say the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot.



The first officer arrived at the casino just a minute after the call came in and found more than 200 people fighting and acting disorderly.



Soon about 20 officers from Dover, Delaware State Police and Delaware State University Police were on-scene. They dispersed the crowd and arrested a young woman and two young men, both of whom police say are DSU students.



Danessa Claye, 22, Christopher Cox, 21, and Lance Chadwick, 19, all face disorderly conduct charges. Chadwick also faces a resisting arrest charge. Police say he ran from officers through the parking lot.



Police say large, disorderly crowds present significant challenges.



"There is definitely a threat to the officers, as well as the patrons, like people in the parking lot, who happen to be caught up in the melee," said Lt. Jason Pires. "Often in these incidents there are objects thrown. And some people don't want to be involved. We have cars fleeing."