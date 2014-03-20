Accused Colorado Killer Has Ties to Cambridge and Former Lawmaker

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A man accused of murder and arson in the town of Golden, Colo., has ties to Dorchester County, Md., and a former state lawmaker.

Thomas Kevin Laperch, 22, formerly of Cambridge is accused of killing his roommate on March 15 in Golden. According to numerous obituaries, WBOC found that Laperch is the grandson of former Maryland Senate President Pro-Term Frederick C. Malkus, the same man the Malkus Bridge in Cambridge is named after.

The roommate Laperch is charged with murdering was a local musician in Golden, and police say he was stabbed in the face and neck. Police say that Laperch then set the house on fire on March 15, destroying much of the evidence. Police caught up with Laperch on March 19 and arrested him. K-9 units detected an accelerant on his jacket. Neighbors tell local news stations Laperch had been living in the home for a week before the March 15 fire.

In Dorchester County, many cannot believe the news that one of their own is charged with such a bizarre crime. Chris Brohawn, co-owner of Reale Revival Brewing in Cambridge, remembers seeing Laperch at the bar many times during the summer.

"You know how it is, Cambridge is a small community and everybody knows everybody, so it's just shocking." said Brohawn.

The Malkus family could not be reached for comment.

