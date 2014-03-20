University Reports Second Data Breach in a Month

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - The University of Maryland says someone hacked into its computer network and obtained personal information for the second time in four weeks.

Chief Information Officer Ann Wylie revealed the breach Thursday in a letter to administrators and department chairs.

She says the university learned of the intrusion Saturday and worked with federal and campus law enforcement agencies to limit the potential harm.

Wylie says the breach resulted in the release of personal data about one senior university official. She didn't say whether other people had their data stolen.

Wylie says the incident isn't related to a Feb. 18 data breach involving records of about 288,000 people.

She says the school has taken down a number of university websites to beef up their security.