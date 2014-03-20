Truck Linked to Missing D.C. Girl Found

OXON HILL, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Police say a truck sought as part of the search for a Washington, D.C., girl has been found in Maryland, but police are still looking for the girl.

Officials said Friday that the truck police described in an Amber Alert seeking 8-year-old Relisha Tenau Rudd had been found in Hyattsville.

On Thursday, Prince George's County Police say officers checking the Red Roof Inn in Oxon Hill as part of the search found a woman's body. Police called the woman's death a homicide. It's not clear if the woman was connected to the girl.

Police say Relisha was picked up on Feb. 26 by someone her family knew last month, but wasn't returned. Police describe Relisha as black with black hair and brown eyes, about 4 feet tall and weighing 70 to 80 pounds. Police said she may be in need of medication.