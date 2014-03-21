2 Killed in Delaware Crash

NEWARK, Del.- Delaware State Police say two Newark women were killed after the car they were traveling in crossed a median and hit a utility pole early Friday.

Police said that shortly after 1 a.m., a Dodge Neon was traveling north on Paper Mill Road in Newark when the driver lost control for an unknown reason. Troopers said the car went over the concrete raised median, crossed the southbound lane and stopped when the passenger side hit a utility pole.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.

Police said the preliminary investigation has not uncovered any evidence of drug or alcohol use. They said neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

Paper Mill Road was closed for approximately five hours as troopers investigated and cleared the crash.