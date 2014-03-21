TV FCC Reports

The Public File is available for inspection online at any time: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/find/wboc
Our main office is located at:
WBOC
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
If you have any questions please contact:
Craig Jahelka at cjahelka@wboc.com or call 443-880-9090
Nancy McGinnis at nancym@draperholdings.com or call 443-880-9222.
Children's Television Programming Report
More information about our children's programming, including copies of our report, can be found in our Public File online.
EEO Annual Report (PDF)
Download a copy of our EEO Annual Report (PDF) here: 2017 May 1, 2016-April 30, 2017 (TV)
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices