More Than $46,000 Worth of Pot Seized in Hurlock

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office provided these photos of the suspected marijuana seized during drug investigations that occurred in March.

HURLOCK, Md.- Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips announced Friday that recent investigations into illegal drug activity in the Hurlock area have led to the seizure of several pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value in excess of $46,000.

The sheriff said that as a result of the investigations by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force, several search and seizure warrants have been served in the area that led to the recovery of more than 7 pounds of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Phillips said the investigations are continuing and arrests are pending.