Laurel Man Arrested for Sexually Soliciting, Assaulting Spa Worker

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 35-year-old Laurel man is facing assault and other charges following accusations that he solicited a female spa worker to perform a sexual act on him.



Delaware State Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, when Matthew T. Hudson arrived at Sunshine Spa on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach to receive a massage. Troopers said that while Hudson was receiving his massage, he asked the 44-year-old female masseuse to perform a sexual act on him.



Investigators said that when the female told him the business does not provide sexual services, Hudson insisted by showing her a badge and informing her that he was an FBI agent. The victim then refunded the money rendered for the massage and an argument ensued between the two, police said. Troopers said Hudson then pushed the employee into a wall and refused to allow her to leave.



Police said that at one point, the other female employee entered the room and was thrown to the ground where she was physically restrained by Hudson. The two females were eventually allowed to leave the room and quickly ran out of the building where they got into their vehicle and drove away, investigators said. Police said Hudson also left the business and began following them in his own vehicle.



The females were able to telephone a friend in New York, who in turn contacted Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) to report the incident. Police said that due to the female's language barrier, the male friend on the phone was able to translate the information to the responding troopers who eventually located them in the parking lot of Wawa near Dartmouth Drive in Lewes.



Police said Hudson's vehicle description was broadcast over the radio and he was stopped by a trooper in the parking lot of Midway Outlet Shopping Center where he was taken into custody without incident. Police said Hudson was found to be in possession of a police badge and two sets of handcuffs, one of which was left behind at the spa.



Hudson was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, criminal impersonation of an officer, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal solicitation, offensive touching and criminal mischief. He was released on a $23,000 unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims of Sunshine Spa.