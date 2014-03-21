Former Miss UMES Given Probation

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Former Miss University of Maryland Eastern Shore Porsha Simone Harvey has received unsupervised probation before judgment after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

That means if Harvey, 21, of Newark, Del., stays out of trouble for a specified period of time, the conviction will disappear from her record.

Also during Harvey's appearance Thursday in Somerset County District Court, a marijuana possession charge that had been filed against her was dropped.

Harvey was charged Feb. 15 by UMES police with disorderly conduct and failure to obey an officer.

Just three days later, on Feb. 18, Princess Anne police arrested Harvey after they said they found marijuana in her possession at a Maryland District Court.

Harvey was crowned as Miss UMES last fall but resigned her position shortly after the arrests. She is scheduled to graduate in May.