Retired Paramedic Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

SALISBURY, Md.- A Fruitland man who retired as a paramedic with the Salisbury Fire Department after more than three decades of service pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of sexually abusing two children.

Sentencing for 67-year-old Bruce Earl Fowler is scheduled to be held April 1, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 5, 2013, an 8-year-old child disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Fowler. Fowler admitted inappropriate contact with the child to investigators, according to prosecutors. They said another child, age 6, also disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Fowler.

Fowler was a paramedic with the Salisbury Fire Department for 32 years before his retirement. At a bond review held shortly after his arrest, Fowler told the court, "I'm desperately in sorrow for the family."