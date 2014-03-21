Pa. Mom Goes to Prison in Fatal Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- A Pennsylvania woman convicted in connection with a 2012 crash in Salisbury that claimed the life of her 11-year-old daughter will spend three years behind bars.

Tabitha Dobrzynski, 39, of New Kensington, Pa., was convicted last November by a Wicomico County Circuit Court judge of criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle and driving while impaired by drugs.

The charges stemmed from a crash that occurred Aug. 5, 2012, on the Route 13 Bypass in Salisbury. According to investigators, Dobrzynski fell asleep behind the wheel of her Jeep while transporting her four children from West Virginia to Maryland. Police said the vehicle overturned several times.

Officials said Dobrzynski's 11-year-old daughter was sitting in the middle back seat where there was no seat belt. The child was ejected from the car and later died as a result from her injuries.

On Thursday, Dobrzynski was sentenced to three years in the Division of Corrections, the maximum penalty for criminally negligent manslaughter. Dobrzynski received separate sentences for driving with minors while under the influence of drugs, which will run concurrent with the three years for the manslaughter charge.