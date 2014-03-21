Md. Man Charged With Del. Home Improvement Fraud

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 55-year-old Snow Hill, Md., man for home improvement fraud.

Troopers said Michael M. Eline was stopped by a Bridgeville police officer Saturday afternoon for speeding. He was then turned over to troopers due to a warrant issued for his arrest in connection with an incident that occurred in April of 2013. According to police, Eline, of Chelsea Builders, was hired by a 44-year-old Ocean View man to complete some work in his home on Captains Court. Investigators said a written proposal was submitted to the victim, who in turn, provided Eline with a deposit totaling more than $3,500. Police said that by December of 2013, none of the work had been started and Eline failed to return the victim's money even after numerous requests.



Eline was charged with home improvement fraud and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.



Police said that in the past year, Chelsea Builders has ceased to exist.



Police are asking anyone who believes he or she has fallen victim to similar crimes involving Eline to contact Detective T. Shockley at (302) 856-5850, ext. 257, or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

