Mail Destroyed in Sussex County Postal Truck Fire

LEWES, Del.- Four days after a postal truck became engulfed in flames in Lewes, many are still looking for their mail. The truck caught fire Monday afternoon by Taramino Place in Nassau, just north of Five Points.

The Postal Service said that the truck had completed 300 out of the 700 deliveries scheduled, when smoke started to rise out of the vehicle. Much of the remaining 400 deliveries were damaged or destroyed, according to the Postal Service.

Bob Rice, who lives just blocks away, said he saw the fire break out on the quiet residential street.

"I saw the mailman," he said. "He was running around. I said 'what's going on?' 'I called 911,' he said. 'They're on their way.' I said, 'Ok.' In the meantime, this thing started popping and banging, the tires were blowing out, and he says I just filled it to the top with gas."



The mailboxes are melted shut at the location where the fire started. The ground is covered in debris, from glass and screws, to plastic and melted metal.

Rice said the truck had just picked up mail from his drop-off when it caught on fire. He said he lost two bill payments and a card he was sending to his granddaughter for her birthday.



But he was one of the lucky 300 who got their deliveries dropped off before the fire began. Frank Payton, owner of Techno Goober, said the truck had not yet arrived at their location. He said the company lost about $3,000 worth of checks coming in, as well as a brand new computer.

"Yesterday, we still hadn't received a PC," he said. "And one of our clients were inquiring about it. And when we checked on the tracking number, it said pick it up at the post office."

WBOC took a trip to the Post Office with Payton to find out the state of the computer. At the building, we found a computer burned to a crisp. The outside of the computer was covered in a brown goo of melted bubble wrap. The outer layer of the computer showed signs of fire damage. The computer made a cracking noise as he opened it up.

"We're looking at one of Techno Goober's brand new Dells that we just ordered to upgrade to windows XP to Windows 7," he said.

To inquire about lost mail, contact the office at (302) 227-8241. In order to pick up any damaged or salvageable property, you must go to the Postal Annex property, located at 20673 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.