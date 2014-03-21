Crisfield CPA Sentenced After Stealing From Clients

CRISFIELD, Md.- CPA Chris Sterling will spend 18 months in jail after stealing $54,000 from clients like Somer's Cove Marina and Liberty Rock Church.

Despite his crimes, people in Crisfield say Sterling is a good man who went down the wrong path.

"It came as a big surprise, I was caught off guard, I was disappointed," said D.J. Crockett who had his taxes done by Sterling.

Daniel Smart, another one of Sterling's clients says the CPA is more than his rap sheet. "Personally he's never done anything to me, he's okay in my book, I don't hold grudges," he said. "But to anyone if you do wrong, suffer the consequences."

Many people at Gordon's in Crisfield know Sterling and have worked with him.

"In fact I was late one time paying him, probably 6 or 7 months and he never reacted, he just kept reminding my parents," Crockett said.

But others say Sterling needs to pay for his crimes.

"Ya know I could see if he paid all the money back, a lighter sentence but ya know he gets what he get coming," Tyler said.

