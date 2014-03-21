Kevin Spacey Visits Annapolis to Promote Film Tax Credits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Actor Kevin Spacey is visiting Maryland's state capital to help promote an expansion of a tax credit for filming movies and television shows in the state.

The two-time Oscar winner greeted lawmakers Friday evening at a wine bar near the statehouse at an invitation-only event. Parts of the show "House of Cards," which stars Spacey, have been filmed in Maryland, including Annapolis.

Spacey was invited by Gerard Evans, a lobbyist who is representing the show produced by Netflix.

Maryland has committed about $54 million from fiscal year 2012 through 2016 for "House of Cards" and the HBO show "Veep."

The state Senate has voted to raise the amount Maryland can spend on the program from $7.5 million to $18.5 million next year. The House hasn't acted on the bill.