Young Multiple Murderer Could Be Paroled

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The youngest multiple murderer in Delaware history now has hope of one day being released from prison.

Donald Lee Torres was 14 years old when he set a fire in 1989 that killed a man, his wife and their two young children at a Middletown home.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that on Friday, a judge gave Torres a reduced sentence of 110 years. He had initially received eight consecutive life terms.

Torres is also now subject to a new law that was passed after the Supreme Court made it illegal for a minor to receive an automatic life sentence. He's eligible to have his sentence reviewed and reduced after serving 30 years. That means he'll be back before a judge in 2019 and could be paroled.