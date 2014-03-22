Outside Groups Active In Va. Medicaid Debate

By ALAN SUDERMAN



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Opaquely funded nonprofits are helping shape the message on both sides of Virginia's Medicaid expansion debate.

Americans for Prosperity, a nonprofit tea party group backed by billionaire oil magnates David and Charles Koch, have run statewide radio ads against Medicaid expansion.

A group with ties to wealth liberal activists, ProgressVA, has helped organize a push for Medicaid expansion.

Neither group has to reveal their donors or how much they are spending on their efforts in Virginia. That level of anonymity has upset some lawmakers.

Virginia lawmakers are currently at a stalemate over whether to put expanded Medicaid eligibility into the state's budget.

The debate could lead to a state government shutdown. Lawmakers are set to start a special session Monday to try and find a compromise.