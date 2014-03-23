Troopers Arrest Camden Man for 6th Offense DUI

DOVER-Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Camden man after they said he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol for the sixth time.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 4:38 p.m. Friday when a trooper was dispatched to a report of a man passed out in the parking lot of Royal Farms located on the corner of West Lebanon Road and South State Street.





Police said the trooper found the car in question still running and saw that the driver, 45-year-old Titus W. Hobbs, with his foot on the brake.





Police said the trooper tried to wake up Hobbs, who was slumped over in the car asleep.

Authorities said the trooper could immediately smell alcohol being emitted from Hobbs.





A DUI investigation ensued and Hobbs was arrested and transported back to Troop 3.

A computer check revealed he had five previous DUI convictions.

Hobbs was arraigned on the felony DUI charge and later released after posting $5,000 cash bond.



