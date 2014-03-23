Worcester Beach Bots Head to Nationals, But Need Help

NEWARK, Md.- Highschoolers from across Worcester County have teamed up to build a robot. They're the 'Worcester Beach Bots' robotic team. Each year, the Beach Bots compete in a fierce robotic competition.

"It was incredibly shocking to watch these pieces of metal and wires, and pieces of metal turn into a robot," said Snow Hill Freshman, Lindsay Kremer.

The Beach Bots is one of several teams from Maryland to make it to the next level.

"It's pretty much competing in the Super Bowl for robotics," said team captain, Gary Qian, of Stephen Decatur High School.

Teams go head-to-head in a race to score as many goals in a short period of time. The robots are controlled by students, moving left and right while passing, blocking and launching a Yoga ball into a five-foot high goal by using compressed air.

It took the Worcester Beach Bots six weeks to build 'Bruce The Robot.'



"We would be here possibly til 10,11 and 12 at night," said Qian.

The Beach Bots beat out more than 360 teams at the Maryland State Championship, earlier this month.



"Everybody was immediately up, jumping and cheering and hugging everyone," said Qian. "We were hugging people we didn't know, people from other teams. And a few of our members were crying."



Now they're moving on to compete on a national stage.



"This will be a new experience for most of us; something so be and huge," said Kremer.



But getting there isn't easy.



"We need anywhere from 15 and 20 thousand dollars," said Kremer.



The money will help pay for travel expense, among other expenses.



"We're fundraising on our own and struggling," said Kremer, so they're reaching out with hopes of reaching 'Nationals.'