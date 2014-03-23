Man Arrested After Firing Gun in Univ. of Del. Parking Lot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - The University of Delaware says a 22-year-old Newark man was arrested Sunday after firing a gun in a parking lot at the school.

Officials say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when the man was attending a party and got into an argument. The university says that the man returned to his car, which was parked in a school lot, and fired a gun several times in the air. Authorities then took the man, identified as Alex R. Marshall, into custody.

Marshall is not a student at the school.

He faces a number of weapons charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

A telephone message left Sunday for Marshall was not immediately returned.