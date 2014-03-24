Del. Gas Price Average Drops a Penny From a Week Ago

WASHINGTON (AP)- Motorists in Delaware are paying a penny less at the pump when compared to a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday in a weekly report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Delaware was $3.46. That's compared to $3.47 a week ago.

Motorists in the state are paying 9 cents less than a year ago. At this time last year Delaware drivers were paying $3.55 per gallon.

The price of gas in the state is 7 cents less than the national average of $3.53 per gallon.