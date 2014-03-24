Man Assaulted and Robbed in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted for assaulting and robbing a man walking home after withdrawing money from the Dover Federal Credit Union.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the victim was walking on the 100 block of Mitscher Road when he was approached by two male suspects who demanded money. The suspects then began to assault the victim and removed an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone. The suspects then fled in a small passenger vehicle described as either white or silver in color.

Investigators said the suspects were described as black, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-0, average build and wearing black and gray clothing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (302) 736-7111 or (302) 736-7133.