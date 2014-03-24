Snow Hill Man Arrested for Child Abuse

SNOW HILL, Md.- Police say an investigation into a case of suspect child abuse has led to the arrest of a Snow Hill man.

On Thursday, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into a reported case of child abuse at a home outside of Snow Hill.

Police said that after an investigation, deputies arrested 34-year-old Jermaine Ernest Schoolfield on the charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment of two minors. He was ordered held in the Worcester County Jail on a $75,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing for possible additional charges, police said.



