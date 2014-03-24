Del. Nurse Arrested for Prescription Fraud

SMYRNA, Del.- A former nurse at the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill is facing multiple charges following accusations that she used fraud and forgery to get prescription drugs intended for patients at the facility.

Danielle M. Tharp-Strouse, 31, of Camden, was arrested Friday by the Delaware Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. She has been charged with three felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation or fraud or forgery, seven counts of second-degree forgery and one count of falsifying a business record. She was then released on $51,000 unsecured bond.

Prosecutors said Tharp-Strouse's arrest stemmed from an investigation that got under way on March 19, 2013 when an administrator at the hospital reported to the Smyrna Police Department that an employee had been illegally obtaining oxycodone, a powerful prescription painkiller. Police then turned the investigation over to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

According to prosecutors, the investigation found that between Feb. 1 and March 19 of last year, Tharp-Strouse forged the signatures of other registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who worked at the hospital on controlled substances sheets indicating the drugs had been given to patients. Prosecutors said that in reality, however, Tharp-Strouse allegedly kept the drugs for personal use.

Officials with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services tell WBOC that Tharp-Strouse worked for the hospital for five years until April 25, 2013, when her resignation was effective.