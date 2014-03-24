Del. Abortion Provider's Suspension May End

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Attorney General's Office is recommending lifting the suspension of a Delaware doctor whose infractions came to light as part of a probe of a clinic linked to a Philadelphia abortion provider serving life in prison for murder.

A deputy attorney general said Monday state officials believe a three-year suspension served by Dr. Arturo Apolinario is sufficient. They aren't recommending further discipline.

Apolinario admitted engaging in unethical behavior and misconduct by prescribing drugs when he did not a license to do so. Officials dropped a previous claim that he also failed to report unprofessional conduct by Kermit Gosnell. Gosnell was convicted last year of killing three babies born alive, and in a patient's overdose death.

Apolinario's attorney says his client is retired and doesn't plan to practice again.