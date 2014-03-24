Harrington Man Jailed After Bar Fight

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington man is behind bars on multiple charges after police say he hit two people following a late night fight that happened outside a bar.

Harrington police said that at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol was traveling on Railroad Avenue in the area of Stone's Bar when he observed a fight occurring in the parking lot.

Other officers arrived and separated two people, 34-year-old Paul E. Dill, and a woman with whom he had a previous relationship. According to police, Dill and the woman were in an argument when he attempted to choke her and struck her several times, while also threatening to kill her. Police said Dill also struck another person trying to break up the fight.

Dill was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and two counts of offensive touching. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $6,100 secured bail.



