Wicomico Co. Man Arrested for Shooting Boy With Pellet Gun

PARSONSBURG, Md.- A Parsonsburg man was arrested on assault charges Saturday, after allegedly shooting an 11-year-old boy in the back with a pellet gun. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Leroy McKnight, 30, was target shooting in his backyard, located in the 7000 block of Wainwright Avenue, and apparently shot the juvenile over a dispute about the boy being on McKnight's property.

The juvenile reported that he was not within the normal target zone of where McKnight was shooting, and that McKnight shouted at him before firing. The responding deputy said this led him to believe the shooting was intentional.

McKnight was arrested and transported to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. After an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained McKnight in the Detention Center in lieu of $75,000.00 bond.

McKnight is charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon.