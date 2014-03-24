City of Salisbury Looking to Sell 'The Bricks'

SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury is looking to sell the building located at the corner of Church and Isabella streets, also known as "The Bricks." But there are steps that need to be taken before the city can start accepting bids.

The building was recently appraised and during that process, evidence of mold, lead paint, and asbestos were found inside. Now the Salisbury City Council is considering about $2,400 to spend on an environmental study of the building. The results would allow potential buyers to know what to expect if they did end up purchasing "The Bricks."

Nevins Todd has called Salisbury home for 80 years and has seen the nearly century old building fall into disuse. Todd said if the city cannot find a buyer, he has an idea on what to do with the building.



"If the city cannot sell it, I think the best thing to do is demolish it. Probably make a small park if you had the empty lot," said Todd.

Calvin Jones lives just two doors down from "The Bricks" and wouldn't mind seeing the building stay.



"I'd like for somebody to take it and make an apartment complex out of it where people can afford to live in it and save up something for when they can eventually move out and buy something of their own."

At Monday night's City Council meeting, the ordinance to fund the study was read for the first time. The council will not vote on the funding for a few weeks.

