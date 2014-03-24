Smyrna School District Adds Two Days to Students' Schedule

SMYRNA, Del.- More snow is not the news school districts in Delaware want to hear. Last week the state Board of Education agreed to forgive up to six school days because of the bad weather, but it still did not account for all of the time missed.



The Smyrna School District decided to add two more school days for students to make up for the total of 10 days they missed this year.



Students in the district will have to come in on two in-service days they expected to have off. According to the Smyrna School District, March 28th and May 2nd are the two in-service days students will be required to attend school.



Reaction to the news was mixed.



"I think they need to get rid of some of the other days like prep rally days," said Smyrna resident, Sherry Steller. "Make them go to school on them days instead of prep rally days."



"Two days plus I think it'll be a blessing to the children," said another Smyrna resident, Coley Adams. "They need it."