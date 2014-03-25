Indian River School District Moves Last Day of School to June 10

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River Board of Education has moved the last day of classes for the district's schools to Tuesday, June 10.



The school district recently extended the school day by 30 minutes to make up lost instructional hours resulting from eight inclement weather cancellations this school year. This policy will remain in effect for the rest of the school year, district officials said.



It is not all bad news for students looking to enjoy their summer, as the Delaware Board of Education voted to forgive four of the district's weather closings.