Teen Arrested for Smyrna Bomb Threats

SMYRNA, Del.- Smyrna police say a 14-year-old Smyrna High School student was arrested around Tuesday afternoon in connection with bomb threats made against the school district earlier in the day.

Lt. Norman Wood said the district's central office got two calls Tuesday: one at 7:52 a.m. and the other at 8:40. He said that during the second call the caller claimed the bomb was going to go off at a specific time, but the person who received the call could not understand what time exactly.

The district evacuated all eight of its schools and sent students home for the day. K-9 officers from Delaware State Police, Capital Police, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office and the Dover Air Force Base assisted in the search. All the buildings, and nearby Providence Creek Academy, were eventually cleared.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested the 14-year-old at his home. The teen is charged with 10 separate counts of terroristic threatening by making a false statement to cause the evacuation of a building.

Police said the teen was processed at the Smyrna Police Department and transported to Justice of the Peace Court #7. He was released to his mother pending a later court appearance.