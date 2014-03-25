Mid-Atlantic Region Sees Springtime Snowfall

WASHINGTON (WBOC/AP) - The calendar may say it is spring, but the mid-Atlantic region is seeing snow again.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for Delmarva and much of the surrounding region from late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. The advisories warn that periods of snow could make travel difficult, with slippery roads and reduced visibility.

The forecast for the Baltimore-Washington area, Maryland's Eastern Shore and parts of Delaware includes 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation. The forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches in western and southern Maryland.

The weather service says with the 1.5 inches that has already fallen, Dulles International Airport has unofficially surpassed the previous third highest seasonal snowfall since records start there in 1962. The previous third place of 50.1 inches was set in 2002.

