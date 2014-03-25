Ocean City to Post 'No Profanity' Signs

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Visitors to Ocean City will be getting a reminder to mind their manners on the boardwalk this summer.

The resort's town council on Monday approved "No Profanity Please" signs that will be posted every block along the boardwalk. The blue and white signs will also be available to business owners who wish to post them.

The decision comes after weeks of discussing the signage for the unenforceable suggestion. Ocean City's attorney Guy Ayres says the First Amendment right to free speech prevents Ocean City from outlawing profanity in public places.

But Councilwoman Mary Knight, who pitched the idea in January, says the signs will be a reminder that "shows that Ocean City cares." Knight says two hoteliers suggested the idea after seeing similar signs in Virginia Beach.

