Senate Advances Limits on Shackling Pregnant Inmates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A measure to limit the practice of shackling inmates as they're giving birth has advanced in the Maryland Senate.

Senators gave the bill preliminary approval on Tuesday.

Sen. Jamie Raskin, D-Montgomery, says the measure would allow the practice only if necessary for safety and in the least restrictive means.

The bill would end the routine practice of shackling inmates when they give birth.

The state already has banned the practice for most circumstances in its prisons. But that doesn't apply to jails, which hold inmates still awaiting trial.

A similar measure has passed the House of Delegates.